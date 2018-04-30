Mayıs Ayında İzleyebileceğiniz En İyi İçerikler

Yaz akşamları, çeşitli atıştırmalıkların eşliğinde film izlemek tahmin edersiniz ki oldukça keyiflidir. Hal böyle olunca, Mayıs ayının da gelmesi ile birlikte izlenebilinecek içerik seçenekleri de bir hayli arttı. Bu bağlamda bizler de sizin için yarından itibaren bir ay boyunca izleyebileceğiniz birbirinden iyi içerikleri listeledik. Netflix, Amazon Prime ve HBO’ya gelecek olan bu seçenekler arasından eminiz ki size uygun olanı bulacaksınız.
Mayıs ayında Netflix'e gelecek olan içerikler
1 Mayıs
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy, 1. sezon
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon, 1. sezon
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, 2. sezon
2 Mayıs
- Jailbreak
3 Mayıs
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures,1. sezon
4 Mayıs
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- Busted!, 1. sezon
- Dear White People
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes, 2. sezon
- Lo Más Sencillo Es Complicarlo Todo
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain, 1. sezon
5 Mayıs
- Faces Places
6 Mayıs
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
8 Mayıs
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
9 Mayıs
- Dirty Girl
11 Mayıs
- Bill Nye Saves the World, 3. sezon
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free, 5. sezon
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show, 1. sezon
13 Mayıs
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
14 Mayıs
- The Phantom of the Opera
15 Mayıs
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, 4. sezon
- Grand Designs
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365
16 Mayıs
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
18 Mayıs
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget, 4. sezon
19 Mayıs
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Scandal, 7. sezon
- Small Town Crime
20 Mayıs
- Some Kind of Beautiful
21 Mayıs
- Señora Acero, 4. sezon
22 Mayıs
- Mob Psycho 100, 1. sezon
- Shooter, 2. sezon
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors, bölüm 2
- Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
23 Mayıs
- Explained
24 Mayıs
- Fauda, 2. sezon
- Survivors Guide to Prison
25 Mayıs
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us, 2. sezon
- Trollhunters part 3
26 Mayıs
- Sara’s Notebook
27 Mayıs
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
29 Mayıs
- Coco
30 Mayıs
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 4. sezon
31 Mayıs
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Netflix'den ayrılan içerikler
1 Mayıs
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
2 Mayıs
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins, sezon 1-2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb, sezon 1-4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso, sezon 1-2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
7 Mayıs
- The Host
12 Mayıs
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
30 Mayıs
- The Jungle Book
Mayıs ayında Amazon Prime'a gelecek olan içerikler
1 Mayıs
- 3 Ways to Get a Husband
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Aristocrats
- Baby Boom
- Back to School
- Bad News Bears
- Banished
- Barefoot
- Beyond Borders
- Blame
- Brother Nature
- Bull Durham
- Charles II - The Power and The Passion
- Cool World
- Cyborg
- Daniel Deronda
- David Copperfield
- Desperate Romantics
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Dr. No
- Eight Men Out
- Elizabethtown
- Evolution
- Foxfire
- Frailty
- From Russia with Love
- Gator
- Ghost Town
- Goat
- Goldfinger
- Holy Air
- Hot Boyz
- Immigration Tango
- Insomnia
- Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
- Ivanhoe
- Jane Eyre (1983)
- Jane Eyre (2006)
- Kalifornia
- Life in Squares
- Little Dorrit
- Live and Let Die
- Lorna Doone
- Love in A Cold Climate
- Love Is A Gun
- Manhunter
- Mansfield Park
- Martin Chuzzlewit
- Men with Brooms
- Middlemarch
- Murder on the Orient Express
- Never Say Never Again
- New Rose Hotel
- Ninja Masters
- Octopussy
- Oliver Twist (1985)
- Oliver Twist (2007)
- Our Mutual Friend
- Outcast
- Perfect Score
- Perfume: Story of a Murderer
- Pride and Prejudice
- Psychopaths
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sabrina
- Saturday Church
- School Ties
- Set Up
- Sense and Sensibility (1981)
- Sense and Sensibility (2008)
- Sinbad
- Starting Out in the Evening
- Strategic Air Command
- Tess of the D’Urbervilles
- The Benchwarmers
- The Benefactor
- The Box
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Buccaneers
- The Counterfeit Traitor
- The Crow
- The Elephant Man
- The Golden Compass
- The Hangman
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The House I Live In
- The Hurt Locker
- The Last Castle
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Lost World
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Office
- The Pickwick Papers
- The Saint
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The Tenant of Wildfell Hall
- The Way We Live Now
- Thief
- Thirst Street
- Thunderball
- Tom Jones
- Twisted
- Untamed Heart
- Vanity Fair
- Wild Thornberrys
- Wish Upon a Star
- Wonder Boys
- You Only Live Twice
4 Mayıs
- Last Flag Flying
5 Mayıs
- Diablo Guardian, 1. sezon
- Warrior
11 Mayıs
- Rocky & Bullwinkle, 1. sezon
12 Mayıs
- Baywatch
- Orphan Black, 5. sezon
- Still Mine
15 Mayıs
- How to Be a Latin Lover
18 Mayıs
- Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)
- You Are Wanted, 2. sezon
19 Mayıs
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Shooters
22 Mayıs
- Dino Dana, 2. sezon
23 Mayıs
- Beast of Burden
25 Mayıs
- Picnic at Hanging Rock, 1. sezon
27 Mayıs
- Just Getting Started
- The Wedding Plan
29 Mayıs
- Howards End, 1. sezon
Mayıs ayında HBO'a gelecek olan içerikler
1 Mayıs
- A Sound of Thunder
- Avatar
- Cleopatra
- Dead Calm
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- Eurotrip (Unrated Version)
- Garden State
- Hijo por Hijo (aka Child for Child)
- In the Cut (Director’s Cut)
- Kill the Messenger
- Maps to the Stars
- The Newton Boys
- Seabiscuit
- Secretary
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Wolves at the Door
- You’ve Got Mail
2 Mayıs
- Being Serena
3 Mayıs
- Lady Macbeth
4 Mayıs
- La cordillera (aka The Summit)
5 Mayıs
- 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
7 Mayıs
- A Dangerous Son
- Jiejie, Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition Finalist
- June, Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition Finalist
- Remittance, Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition Finalist
11 Mayıs
- La educación del Rey (aka Rey’s Education)
12 Mayıs
- Dunkirk
13 Mayıs
- Barry, 1. sezon finali
- Silicon Valley, 5. sezon finali
19 Mayıs
- Fahrenheit 451
21 Mayıs
- The Final Year
26 Mayıs
- Patti Cake$
- The Tale
27 Mayıs
- Fist Fight
30 Mayıs
- Being Serena, seri finali