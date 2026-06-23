Tümü Webekno
Hepsi 500 TL Altı! Amazon'da Bu Haftanın En Avantajlı Ürünleri Bilim Kurgudan Polisiyeye: Farklı Kategorilerden Kitap Tavsiyeleri Evde Kendi Baristanız Olabileceğiniz Tam Otomatik Kahve Makinesi Tavsiyeleri Bilgisayar Başında Saatlerini Geçirenler Buraya: Her Bütçeye Uygun En İyi Oyuncu Koltuğu Tavsiyeleri Her Bütçeye Uygun En İyi Akıllı Saat Tavsiyeleri

Kategoriler

Facebook'da Takip Et X'te Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Telegram'da Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
Hakkımızda Yazarlar Ödüllerimiz Künye Gizlilik İletişim
  1. Webtekno
  2. Oyun

[Haziran 2026] Steam Next Fest Sona Erdi: İşte En Çok Oynanan 50 Demo!

Webtekno'yu Google'a ekleyin

Valve, Steam Next Fest'in sona ermesiyle birlikte en çok oynanan 50 demoyu açıkladı.

[Haziran 2026] Steam Next Fest Sona Erdi: İşte En Çok Oynanan 50 Demo!
Barış Bulut Barış Bulut / Editor

15-22 Haziran 2026 tarihleri arasında düzenlenen Steam Next Fest, oyunculara yakında çıkacak oyunları keşfetme ve piyasaya sürülmeden önce deneme fırsatı sundu.

Bunlar da İlginizi Çekebilir

Steam'de EA Yaz İndirimleri Başladı (FC 26, Battlefield 6 ve Dahası İndirimde)

Steam'de EA Yaz İndirimleri Başladı (FC 26, Battlefield 6 ve Dahası İndirimde)

650 TL Değerindeki MMORPG Türündeki Oyun, Steam'de Ücretsiz Oldu (Hemen Kütüphanenize Ekleyin)

650 TL Değerindeki MMORPG Türündeki Oyun, Steam'de Ücretsiz Oldu (Hemen Kütüphanenize Ekleyin)

[18-25 Haziran] Toplam Değeri 558 TL Olan İki Oyun Epic Games'te Ücretsiz Oldu

[18-25 Haziran] Toplam Değeri 558 TL Olan İki Oyun Epic Games'te Ücretsiz Oldu

Steam'i Kasıp Kavuran Bu Yeni Ücretsiz Oyun, VAC Ban Yemenize Sebep Olabilir

Steam'i Kasıp Kavuran Bu Yeni Ücretsiz Oyun, VAC Ban Yemenize Sebep Olabilir

Festival sona erdi ve Valve, Haziran 2026'ya özel düzenlenen Steam Next Fest sırasında en çok oynanan demoların hangileri olduğunu açıkladı.

İçerikten Görseller

[Haziran 2026] Steam Next Fest Sona Erdi: İşte En Çok Oynanan 50 Demo!
2

Steam Next Fest'te en çok oynanan 50 demo

2

  • BOMBANANA!
  • IRON NEST: Heavy Turret Simulator
  • Echoes of Aincrad
  • Mistfall Hunter
  • over the hill
  • EMPULSE
  • Dust Front RTS
  • The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
  • XenoFeels
  • Embers of the Uncrowned
  • Casualties: Unknown
  • Mortal Shell II
  • Double Dealers
  • GRAIN ROT
  • Order of the Sinking Star
  • ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs
  • Friendly Steps
  • Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD
  • Invokyr
  • No Such Place
  • Enginefall
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Valor Mortis
  • Cozy Game Restoration
  • The Guild - Europa 1410
  • Project: Doors
  • VOID DIVER: Escape from the Abyss
  • DragonSword : Awakening
  • Gold Mining Simulator 2
  • Nomad Drive
  • County of Fortune
  • FreeStyle Football 2
  • ZeroSpace
  • Bus Simulator 27
  • Corsair Cove
  • As One We Survive
  • Trash Day
  • Slayblade
  • Deep Dish Dungeon
  • Sir, We Have an Orc Problem
  • 1666: Amsterdam
  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2026
  • Demon Bluff
  • Strikers Club
  • IGTAP: an Incremental Game That's Also a Platformer
  • VHOLUME
  • Trees Hate You
  • Dungeon Settlers
  • Last Pirates: Die Together

Sıralamanın rastgele olduğunu belirtelim. Ayrıca bu oyunların bazıları şimdiden ön sipariş verilebilir durumda ve bazılarının demoları hâlâ oynanabilir. Yani "Steam Next Fest'te ne popüler olmuş?" diyorsanız, hâlâ kontrol edebileceğiniz oyunlar ve demolar var.

Amazon Prime Day indirimleri başladı!

Amazon Prime Day indirimleri başladı!

Bilgisayar kategorisinde binlerce üründe %70'e varan indirimler için tıkla!

Oyun Kategorisinde En Çok Okunanlar

GTA 6 Öncesi Büyük Jest: GTA 5 Sahiplerine Yeni Nesil Yükseltme Tamamen Ücretsiz Oldu!

GTA 6 Öncesi Büyük Jest: GTA 5 Sahiplerine Yeni Nesil Yükseltme Tamamen Ücretsiz Oldu!

[19-22 Haziran] 4.800 TL Değerindeki 5 Oyun Bu Hafta Sonu Steam'de Ücretsiz

[19-22 Haziran] 4.800 TL Değerindeki 5 Oyun Bu Hafta Sonu Steam'de Ücretsiz

Bakanlık Kaynakları: "Roblox'un Erişime Açıldığı Bilgisi Doğru Değil"

Bakanlık Kaynakları: "Roblox'un Erişime Açıldığı Bilgisi Doğru Değil"

Oyuncular, Steam'de Tam 1.000 Dolara Satılan Ama Arkasında 'Koca Bir Hiç' Yatan İlginç Bir Oyun Keşfetti

Oyuncular, Steam'de Tam 1.000 Dolara Satılan Ama Arkasında 'Koca Bir Hiç' Yatan İlginç Bir Oyun Keşfetti

Assassin's Creed ve Far Cry Serisini Bedava Oynama Fırsatı: Ubisoft+ Premium Ücretsiz Oluyor!

Assassin's Creed ve Far Cry Serisini Bedava Oynama Fırsatı: Ubisoft+ Premium Ücretsiz Oluyor!

GTA 6'nın Ön Sipariş Tarihi Resmen Açıklandı!

GTA 6'nın Ön Sipariş Tarihi Resmen Açıklandı!

Steam'de EA Yaz İndirimleri Başladı (FC 26, Battlefield 6 ve Dahası İndirimde)

Steam'de EA Yaz İndirimleri Başladı (FC 26, Battlefield 6 ve Dahası İndirimde)

650 TL Değerindeki MMORPG Türündeki Oyun, Steam'de Ücretsiz Oldu (Hemen Kütüphanenize Ekleyin)

650 TL Değerindeki MMORPG Türündeki Oyun, Steam'de Ücretsiz Oldu (Hemen Kütüphanenize Ekleyin)

Oyunlar Steam

YORUMLAR

(0)
Yorumunuz minimum 30 karakter olmalıdır. (0)
Henüz yorum yok. İlk yorumu sen yaz!
most-read-title

EN ÇOK OKUNANLAR

İkinci Elde 200 Bin Kilometreyi Geçse Bile Alınabilecek En Sorunsuz Motorlar

İkinci Elde 200 Bin Kilometreyi Geçse Bile Alınabilecek En Sorunsuz Motorlar

İnsana Sanayi Yollarını Unutturacak, En Dayanıklı Araba Motorları

İnsana Sanayi Yollarını Unutturacak, En Dayanıklı Araba Motorları

Togg Sıfır Araç Fiyat Listesi, İndirimler, Güncel Kampanyalar ve Kredi Fırsatları

Togg Sıfır Araç Fiyat Listesi, İndirimler, Güncel Kampanyalar ve Kredi Fırsatları

Çok Ucuza Samsung Telefon Geliyor: A101'de Bu Hafta Satılacak Teknolojik Ürünler

Çok Ucuza Samsung Telefon Geliyor: A101'de Bu Hafta Satılacak Teknolojik Ürünler

Toyota Corolla’nın En Sorunsuz Motoru Hangisi?

Toyota Corolla’nın En Sorunsuz Motoru Hangisi?

Renault'un Yeni SUV'si Boreal Alınır mı? Fiyatından Özelliklerine Her Yönüyle İnceledik!

Renault'un Yeni SUV'si Boreal Alınır mı? Fiyatından Özelliklerine Her Yönüyle İnceledik!

Facebook'da Takip Et X'te Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Telegram'da Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
Mackolik MatchEndirect Mynet Onedio Webtekno Yemek.com