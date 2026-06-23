[Haziran 2026] Steam Next Fest Sona Erdi: İşte En Çok Oynanan 50 Demo!

15-22 Haziran 2026 tarihleri arasında düzenlenen Steam Next Fest, oyunculara yakında çıkacak oyunları keşfetme ve piyasaya sürülmeden önce deneme fırsatı sundu.
Festival sona erdi ve Valve, Haziran 2026'ya özel düzenlenen Steam Next Fest sırasında en çok oynanan demoların hangileri olduğunu açıkladı.
İçerikten Görseller
Steam Next Fest'te en çok oynanan 50 demo
- BOMBANANA!
- IRON NEST: Heavy Turret Simulator
- Echoes of Aincrad
- Mistfall Hunter
- over the hill
- EMPULSE
- Dust Front RTS
- The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
- XenoFeels
- Embers of the Uncrowned
- Casualties: Unknown
- Mortal Shell II
- Double Dealers
- GRAIN ROT
- Order of the Sinking Star
- ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs
- Friendly Steps
- Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD
- Invokyr
- No Such Place
- Enginefall
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Valor Mortis
- Cozy Game Restoration
- The Guild - Europa 1410
- Project: Doors
- VOID DIVER: Escape from the Abyss
- DragonSword : Awakening
- Gold Mining Simulator 2
- Nomad Drive
- County of Fortune
- FreeStyle Football 2
- ZeroSpace
- Bus Simulator 27
- Corsair Cove
- As One We Survive
- Trash Day
- Slayblade
- Deep Dish Dungeon
- Sir, We Have an Orc Problem
- 1666: Amsterdam
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2026
- Demon Bluff
- Strikers Club
- IGTAP: an Incremental Game That's Also a Platformer
- VHOLUME
- Trees Hate You
- Dungeon Settlers
- Last Pirates: Die Together
Sıralamanın rastgele olduğunu belirtelim. Ayrıca bu oyunların bazıları şimdiden ön sipariş verilebilir durumda ve bazılarının demoları hâlâ oynanabilir. Yani "Steam Next Fest'te ne popüler olmuş?" diyorsanız, hâlâ kontrol edebileceğiniz oyunlar ve demolar var.