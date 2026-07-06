Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Haziran ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda 007 First Light, Escape the Backrooms ve Red Dead Redemption 2'yi görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.
PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.
İçerikten Görseller
En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Escape the Backrooms
|Escape the Backrooms
|007 First Light
|007 First Light
|UFC 6
|EA Sports FC 26
|EA Sports FC 26
|UFC 6
|NBA 2K26
|NBA 2K26
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|NBA The Run
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Gothic 1 Remake
|LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|Resident Evil 4
|MLB The Show 26
|Forza Horizon 5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Forza Horizon 5
|LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|Resident Evil 4
|Resident Evil Requiem
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Ark: Survival Ascended
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|It Takes Two
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Backrooms: Escape Together
|Ready or Not
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Gang Beasts
|EA Sports FC 26
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|The Forest
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Gang Beasts
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Minecraft
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Cuphead
|A Way Out
|Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Firewatch
|The Forest
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA Sports FC 26
|Unravel Two
|Resident Evil 6
|Minecraft
|Call of Duty: WWII
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|God of War
|Blasphemous
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Cuphead
|Resident Evil 5
|Resident Evil 6
|A Way Out
|Mafia: Trilogy
|NBA 2K26
|Blasphemous
|Blasphemous
|Cuphead
En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|I Am Cat
|I Am Cat
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|Metro Awakening
|Arizona Sunshine VR 2
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Escape – Backrooms Horror VR
|Subside
|Synapse
|Arizona Sunshine VR 2
|Metro Awakening
|Arizona Sunshine VR Remake
|Arizona Sunshine VR Remake
|Synapse
|Gorn 2
|Escape – Backrooms Horror VR
En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Fortnite
|Goals
|Roblox
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Roblox
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Marvel Rivals
|eFootball
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Apex Legends
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Fall Guys
|Asphalt Legends
|Asphalt Legends
|Fall Guys
|eFootball
|VALORANT
Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.