Her ay PlayStation mağazasından en çok indirilen oyunları listeleyen Sony, yeni verileri de yayımladı. Peki güncel en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunu hangisi?

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Haziran ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda 007 First Light, Escape the Backrooms ve Red Dead Redemption 2'yi görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.

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PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.

Bunlar da İlginizi Çekebilir

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En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları

ABD/Kanada Avrupa Escape the Backrooms Escape the Backrooms 007 First Light 007 First Light UFC 6 EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports FC 26 UFC 6 NBA 2K26 NBA 2K26 Minecraft Minecraft NBA The Run Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Gothic 1 Remake LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Resident Evil 4 MLB The Show 26 Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Forza Horizon 5 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil Requiem Ghost of Yōtei Ark: Survival Ascended Mortal Kombat 1 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It Takes Two ARK: Survival Ascended Ghost of Yōtei Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Backrooms: Escape Together Ready or Not Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları

ABD/Kanada Avrupa Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Beasts EA Sports FC 26 Batman: Arkham Knight Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Star Wars Battlefront II The Forest Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight Cuphead A Way Out Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Star Wars Battlefront II LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Firewatch The Forest Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 26 Unravel Two Resident Evil 6 Minecraft Call of Duty: WWII LEGO Marvel Super Heroes God of War Blasphemous Grand Theft Auto V Cuphead Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 6 A Way Out Mafia: Trilogy NBA 2K26 Blasphemous Blasphemous Cuphead

En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları

ABD/Kanada Avrupa I Am Cat I Am Cat Beat Saber Job Simulator Among Us 3D: VR Beat Saber Job Simulator Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine VR 2 Among Us 3D: VR Escape – Backrooms Horror VR Subside Synapse Arizona Sunshine VR 2 Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine VR Remake Arizona Sunshine VR Remake Synapse Gorn 2 Escape – Backrooms Horror VR

En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar

ABD/Kanada Avrupa Fortnite Goals Roblox Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Roblox Rocket League Rocket League Marvel Rivals eFootball Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Fall Guys Asphalt Legends Asphalt Legends Fall Guys eFootball VALORANT

Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.