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[Temmuz 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı (Zirvede Sürpriz Bir Oyun Var)

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Her ay PlayStation mağazasından en çok indirilen oyunları listeleyen Sony, yeni verileri de yayımladı. Peki güncel en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunu hangisi?

[Temmuz 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı (Zirvede Sürpriz Bir Oyun Var)
Barış Bulut Barış Bulut / Editor

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Haziran ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda 007 First Light, Escape the Backrooms ve Red Dead Redemption 2'yi görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.

PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.

Bunlar da İlginizi Çekebilir

İçerikten Görseller

[Temmuz 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı (Zirvede Sürpriz Bir Oyun Var)
Escape the Backrooms
Red Dead Redemption 2
I Am Cat
Fortnite

En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları

Escape the Backrooms

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Escape the Backrooms Escape the Backrooms
007 First Light 007 First Light
UFC 6 EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26 UFC 6
NBA 2K26 NBA 2K26
Minecraft Minecraft
NBA The Run Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Gothic 1 Remake
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Resident Evil 4
MLB The Show 26 Forza Horizon 5
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Forza Horizon 5 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil Requiem
Ghost of Yōtei Ark: Survival Ascended
Mortal Kombat 1 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It Takes Two
ARK: Survival Ascended Ghost of Yōtei
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Backrooms: Escape Together
Ready or Not Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları

Red Dead Redemption 2

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Gang Beasts EA Sports FC 26
Batman: Arkham Knight Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
Star Wars Battlefront II The Forest
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight
Cuphead A Way Out
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Star Wars Battlefront II
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Firewatch
The Forest Grand Theft Auto V
EA Sports FC 26 Unravel Two
Resident Evil 6 Minecraft
Call of Duty: WWII LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
God of War Blasphemous
Grand Theft Auto V Cuphead
Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 6
A Way Out Mafia: Trilogy
NBA 2K26 Blasphemous
Blasphemous Cuphead

En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları

I Am Cat

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
I Am Cat I Am Cat
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Among Us 3D: VR Beat Saber
Job Simulator Metro Awakening
Arizona Sunshine VR 2 Among Us 3D: VR
Escape – Backrooms Horror VR Subside
Synapse Arizona Sunshine VR 2
Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine VR Remake
Arizona Sunshine VR Remake Synapse
Gorn 2 Escape – Backrooms Horror VR

En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar

Fortnite

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Fortnite Goals
Roblox Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone Roblox
Rocket League Rocket League
Marvel Rivals eFootball
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Fall Guys Asphalt Legends
Asphalt Legends Fall Guys
eFootball VALORANT

Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

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Playstation Oyunlar

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