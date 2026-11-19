!!! All U Writers Stockyard FM

!!! feat. Meah Pace Off the Grid Diğer

112 Dance With Me Honey FM

2Pac feat. Trick Daddy Still Ballin' (Nitty Remix) Dirty South Classics

310babii, Blueface, Tyga, OhGeesy, BlueBucksClan SOAK CITY (DO IT) Radio On-U / VCRR

A Boogie wit da Hoodie feat. Elkan Dance With Me Diğer

ABC Vanity Kills Vice City FM

Addison Rae Fame is a Gun Flash FM

Albita & Willy Chirino Que Viva Chango Radio La Ola

Alex Frankel Playa Rosa Stockyard FM

Aluna & Jayda G Mine O'Mine Flash FM

ANOTR Paradise Stockyard FM

Anthrax I Am the Law The Chamber 106.6

April Wine Roller V-Rock

Arca Sandunguea Diğer

Ariana Grande feat. Zedd Break Free Flash FM

Asake Joha AfroBank FM

Axel Rulay feat. Farruko & El Alfa Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix) Cocoteo FM

Bad Bunny EoO Cocoteo FM

Bad Bunny Otra Noche en Miami Cocoteo FM

Bad Company Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy V-Rock

Billy Ocean Lover Boy Vice City FM

Billy Squier Everybody Wants You V-Rock

Birdman feat. Lil Wayne Pop Bottles Dirty South Classics

Black Sabbath I The Chamber 106.6

Blue Öyster Cult Shooting Shark V-Rock

Booty Luv Shine Flash FM

Brandy & Monica The Boy Is Mine Flash FM

Britney Spears Gimme More Flash FM

Bruno Mars I Just Might Flash FM

Buddy Guy Stone Crazy Gloriana Blues Radio

Burna Boy Bigger Diğer

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress & Fred again.. Sexy Magic Diğer

Calle 13 Suave Mix (Blass Remix) Cocoteo FM

Camila Cabello Sweet Like Candy Diğer

Captain & Tennille But I Think It's a Dream Diğer

Cardi B Don't Chart Diğer

Caribou Never Come Back Stockyard FM

Celia Cruz, Justo Betancourt, Johnny Pacheco, & Papo Lucca Besito De Coco Radio La Ola

Chappell Roan HOT TO GO! Flash FM

Charli XCX Good Ones Flash FM

Charlie Palmieri La Hija de Lola Radio La Ola

Chimbala & Omega Se Me Nota (Agarrame) Cocoteo FM

Chingy, Ludacris & Snoop Dogg Holidae In Dirty South Classics

Ciara feat. Justin Timberlake Love Sex Magic Flash FM

Cliff Richard Devil Woman Emotion 98.3

Cloud One Atmosphere Strut WorldWide FM

CMD/CTRL No Stress Stockyard FM

Coldplay Adventure of a Lifetime Flash FM

D'Angelo Kamikazi WorldWide FM

Daft Punk Around The World Diğer

David Allan Coe Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior Back Country Radio

David Banner feat. Lil' Flip Like a Pimp Dirty South Classics

Def Leppard Love Bites Diğer

Depeche Mode People Are People Vice City FM

Digitalism Space Invaders Stockyard FM

Dio We Rock The Chamber 106.6

Disclosure Jaded Flash FM

DJ Khaled feat. Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Pitbull Born N Raised Dirty South Classics

DJ Lag & Robot Boii feat. Kamo Mphela Shay'sana AfroBank FM

Don Omar Intocable Cocoteo FM

Don Toliver TF? Diğer

Donna Summer State of Independence Vice City FM

Drake NOKIA Radio On-U / VCRR

Dua Lipa Go Easy Diğer

Dua Lipa Houdini Flash FM

Echosmith Cool Kids Flash FM

Eddie Money Take Me Home Tonight V-Rock

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Brujeria Radio La Ola

Elderbrook & Bob Moses Inner Light Diğer

Elton John I Guess Why They Call It the Blues Emotion 98.3

Eric Clapton Cocaine V-Rock

Farruko Pepas Cocoteo FM

FCUKERS Only One Diğer

Fine Young Cannibals Good Thing Vice City FM

Fischerspooner Emerge Stockyard FM

Foster the People Pumped Up Kicks Flash FM

Fox the Fox Precious Little Diamond Vice City FM

Frankie Ruiz Tu Con El Radio La Ola

Fuerza Regida Suzuki Cocoteo FM

Future Xanny Family Radio On-U / VCRR

Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Type Shit Radio On-U / VCRR

GENER8ION & Yung Lean STORM I Stockyard FM

Genesis Tonight, Tonight, Tonight Emotion 98.3

George Strait The Fireman Back Country Radio

Glen Campbell Rhinestone Cowboy Back Country Radio

Gorillaz DARE Flash FM

Gunna Count Up Diğer

Gwen Stefani feat. Eve Rich Girl Flash FM

HEALTH NIGHTMARE Stockyard FM

Heart Alone Emotion 98.3

Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Vice City FM

Huey Lewis and The News I Want a New Drug V-Rock

Jay-Z feat. UGK Big Pimpin' Dirty South Classics

JENNIE Mantra Flash FM

JENNIE Power Trip Diğer

Jennifer Paige Crush Flash FM

Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK Stone Cold Krazy Luuv Diğer

Jhayco X Diğer

JISOO Earthquake Flash FM

Joe Arroyo La Rebelión Radio La Ola

Joe Jackson Steppin' Out Vice City FM

JT GMA Diğer

JT Money feat. Solé Who Dat Dirty South Classics

Juice Newton Angel of the Morning Emotion 98.3

Justice DVNO Flash FM

Justice & Tame Impala One Night / All Night Stockyard FM

Justice feat. Gesaffelstein Pusher Diğer

Justice feat. Michael McDonald Starting from Zero Diğer

Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Flower in a Hurricane Diğer

Kali Uchis & Helado Negro Largate Diğer

KATSEYE Gabriela Flash FM

Keith Richards Bright Lights, Big City Gloriana Blues Radio

Kenya Grace Strangers Flash FM

Kodak Black Skrilla Diğer

Kodak Black & Don Toliver Let's Rock Diğer

Kodak Black ft. XXXTentacion Roll in Peace Radio On-U / VCRR

Kylie Minogue Spinning Around Flash FM

La Roux Bulletproof Flash FM

Laid Back Bakerman Vice City FM

Lana Del Rey Crazy for You Diğer

Larry Harlow La Cartera Radio La Ola

LCD Soundsystem North American Scum Stockyard FM

Lil Wayne A Milli Dirty South Classics

Lindsey Buckingham Go Insane V-Rock

Loretta Lynn Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) Back Country Radio

Madonna feat. M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj Give Me All Your Luvin' Flash FM

Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ Lean On Flash FM

Mariah Carey Fantasy Flash FM

Mariah Carey feat. Jermaine Dupri Get Your Number Honey FM

Mastodon Blood and Thunder The Chamber 106.6

Mel McDaniel Louisiana Saturday Night Back Country Radio

Metallica Master of Puppets The Chamber 106.6

MGMT Electric Feel Flash FM

Michael Bibi Rhythm of the Night CircoLoco Records Radio

Missing Persons Words Vice City FM

Moloko Forever More Flash FM

Montell Jordan Get It On Tonite Honey FM

Morgan Wallen Last Thing You Need Back Country Radio

Mount Kimbie Monroe Stockyard FM

Mustard, Quavo, ROB49 One of Them Ones Radio On-U / VCRR

NEIL FRANCES You Move Me Stockyard FM

NO11 & Ayjay Bobo feat. Monochrome How Far AfroBank FM

Offset I Just Came to Pop It Radio On-U / VCRR

Olivia Rodrigo Good 4 u Flash FM

Omar Apollo No Me Busques Diğer

Orchestral Manoeuvres in The Dark If You Leave Vice City FM

OutKast Player's Ball Dirty South Classics

Pantera I'm Broken The Chamber 106.6

Pat Thomas feat. Ebo Taylor Gye Wani AfroBank FM

Petey Pablo Freek-A-Leek Dirty South Classics

Phil Collins Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) Diğer

Phoenix 1901 Flash FM

Phuong Thanh Chia Tay Trong Mưa Kaleidoscope FM

PinkPantheress Illegal Stockyard FM

Playboi Carti AHH YEAH Radio On-U / VCRR

Poison Nothin' But A Good Time V-Rock

Pooh Shiesty Got Dat Radio On-U / VCRR

Prefab Sprout Cars and Girls Vice City FM

Rauw Alejandro Macacoa 2000 Cocoteo FM / Diğer

Real Boston Richey Help Me Radio On-U / VCRR

Rihanna Only Girl (In the World) Flash FM

Rina Sawayama TRDWFE Diğer

Rod Stewart Infatuation Vice City FM

Romeo Santos & El Chaval de la Bachata Canalla Cocoteo FM

Rose Gray All Again Diğer

Rossi. & Demi Deep N Sexy CircoLoco Records Radio

Róisín Murphy Overpowered Stockyard FM

Santigold Disparate Youth Flash FM

Sexyy Red feat. Tay Keith Pound Town Diğer

Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom 4EVA Stockyard FM

Sia Cheap Thrills Flash FM

Slayer Raining Blood The Chamber 106.6

Slayyyter INTERNET $TAR Stockyard FM

Slow Jamz Sin Dormir Cocoteo FM

Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper Overtown Lights Diğer

Steve Winwood Valerie Vice City FM

Stevie Nicks For What It's Worth V-Rock

Stevie Nicks Wild Heart Vice City FM

System of a Down Sugar Diğer

Tainy & Bad Bunny MOJABI GHOST Cocoteo FM

Tate McRae Sports Car Flash FM

Taylor Swift Cruel Summer Flash FM

Taylor Swift Style (Taylor's Version) Flash FM

Tee Grizzly IKYFL Diğer

Texas Inner Smile Flash FM

The Bellamy Brothers Let Your Love Flow Diğer

The Black Keys No Rain, No Flowers Flash FM

The Cars Drive Emotion 98.3

The Cars You Might Think Vice City FM

The Pointer Sisters Hot Together Diğer

The Romantics Talking In Your Sleep V-Rock

The Ting Tings That's Not My Name Flash FM

The Weeknd Wanderlust Flash FM

Thompson Twins Love On Your Side Vice City FM

Three 6 Mafia Hard Out Here for a Pimp Dirty South Classics

Three 6 Mafia Side 2 Side Dirty South Classics

Tina Turner We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Vice City FM

Tom Petty Love Is a Long Road Diğer

Tove Lo Blood in Your Eyes Diğer

Travis Scott RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) Radio On-U / VCRR

Trick Daddy I'm a Thug Dirty South Classics

Trina Da Baddest Bitch Dirty South Classics

underscores Do It Stockyard FM

Usher feat. Pitbull DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love Flash FM

Van Halen Panama V-Rock

Wang Chung Everybody Have Fun Tonight Vice City FM

Warrant Cherry Pie V-Rock

Warren Zevon Lawyers, Guns and Money V-Rock

Wax Bridge to Your Heart Vice City FM

Waylon Jennings & Hank Williams Jr. The Conversation Back Country Radio

Whitesnake Give Me All Your Love V-Rock

X-Press 2 feat. David Byrne Lazy Flash FM

Young Buck Shorty Wanna Ride Dirty South Classics

Young Thug Wakin Up Flex Diğer

Yung Lean feat. Future & Metro Boomin That's It Diğer

Zara Larsson Fast Emotion Diğer

Zara Larsson & PinkPantheress Midnight Sun (Girls Trip) Flash FM

Zenglen Child Support Diğer