GTA 6'nın çıkışıyla birlikte oyunun müzikleri şimdiden en çok konuşulan konulardan biri hâline gelmeye başladı. Şu ana kadar haberlerde, fragmanlarda, oyun içi görüntülerde ve resmî müzik listesi duyurularında 213 sanatçının adının geçtiği 220 farklı müzik tespit edildi.
Müzik, GTA serisinin her zaman belirleyici bir parçası oldu. Vice City’nin ikonik radyo istasyonlarından GTA 5’teki geniş müzik yelpazesine kadar Rockstar, yarattığı dünyaların karakterini ve kültürünü yansıtmak için film müziklerini kullanmasıyla ün kazandı. GTA 6 da bu geleneği inanılmaz parçalarla sürdürüyor. Biz de şu ana kadar bildirilen müzikleri ve sanatçıları, bu bilgilerin mevcut olduğu durumlarda ilgili radyo istasyonlarıyla birlikte bir araya getirdik.
İçerikten Görseller
GTA 6'da yer alan müzikler
|Şarkıcı
|Müzik
|Radyo İstasyonu/Kaynak
|!!!
|All U Writers
|Stockyard FM
|!!! feat. Meah Pace
|Off the Grid
|Diğer
|112
|Dance With Me
|Honey FM
|2Pac feat. Trick Daddy
|Still Ballin' (Nitty Remix)
|Dirty South Classics
|310babii, Blueface, Tyga, OhGeesy, BlueBucksClan
|SOAK CITY (DO IT)
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|A Boogie wit da Hoodie feat. Elkan
|Dance With Me
|Diğer
|ABC
|Vanity Kills
|Vice City FM
|Addison Rae
|Fame is a Gun
|Flash FM
|Albita & Willy Chirino
|Que Viva Chango
|Radio La Ola
|Alex Frankel
|Playa Rosa
|Stockyard FM
|Aluna & Jayda G
|Mine O'Mine
|Flash FM
|ANOTR
|Paradise
|Stockyard FM
|Anthrax
|I Am the Law
|The Chamber 106.6
|April Wine
|Roller
|V-Rock
|Arca
|Sandunguea
|Diğer
|Ariana Grande feat. Zedd
|Break Free
|Flash FM
|Asake
|Joha
|AfroBank FM
|Axel Rulay feat. Farruko & El Alfa
|Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix)
|Cocoteo FM
|Bad Bunny
|EoO
|Cocoteo FM
|Bad Bunny
|Otra Noche en Miami
|Cocoteo FM
|Bad Company
|Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy
|V-Rock
|Billy Ocean
|Lover Boy
|Vice City FM
|Billy Squier
|Everybody Wants You
|V-Rock
|Birdman feat. Lil Wayne
|Pop Bottles
|Dirty South Classics
|Black Sabbath
|I
|The Chamber 106.6
|Blue Öyster Cult
|Shooting Shark
|V-Rock
|Booty Luv
|Shine
|Flash FM
|Brandy & Monica
|The Boy Is Mine
|Flash FM
|Britney Spears
|Gimme More
|Flash FM
|Bruno Mars
|I Just Might
|Flash FM
|Buddy Guy
|Stone Crazy
|Gloriana Blues Radio
|Burna Boy
|Bigger
|Diğer
|CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress & Fred again..
|Sexy Magic
|Diğer
|Calle 13
|Suave Mix (Blass Remix)
|Cocoteo FM
|Camila Cabello
|Sweet Like Candy
|Diğer
|Captain & Tennille
|But I Think It's a Dream
|Diğer
|Cardi B
|Don't Chart
|Diğer
|Caribou
|Never Come Back
|Stockyard FM
|Celia Cruz, Justo Betancourt, Johnny Pacheco, & Papo Lucca
|Besito De Coco
|Radio La Ola
|Chappell Roan
|HOT TO GO!
|Flash FM
|Charli XCX
|Good Ones
|Flash FM
|Charlie Palmieri
|La Hija de Lola
|Radio La Ola
|Chimbala & Omega
|Se Me Nota (Agarrame)
|Cocoteo FM
|Chingy, Ludacris & Snoop Dogg
|Holidae In
|Dirty South Classics
|Ciara feat. Justin Timberlake
|Love Sex Magic
|Flash FM
|Cliff Richard
|Devil Woman
|Emotion 98.3
|Cloud One
|Atmosphere Strut
|WorldWide FM
|CMD/CTRL
|No Stress
|Stockyard FM
|Coldplay
|Adventure of a Lifetime
|Flash FM
|D'Angelo
|Kamikazi
|WorldWide FM
|Daft Punk
|Around The World
|Diğer
|David Allan Coe
|Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior
|Back Country Radio
|David Banner feat. Lil' Flip
|Like a Pimp
|Dirty South Classics
|Def Leppard
|Love Bites
|Diğer
|Depeche Mode
|People Are People
|Vice City FM
|Digitalism
|Space Invaders
|Stockyard FM
|Dio
|We Rock
|The Chamber 106.6
|Disclosure
|Jaded
|Flash FM
|DJ Khaled feat. Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Pitbull
|Born N Raised
|Dirty South Classics
|DJ Lag & Robot Boii feat. Kamo Mphela
|Shay'sana
|AfroBank FM
|Don Omar
|Intocable
|Cocoteo FM
|Don Toliver
|TF?
|Diğer
|Donna Summer
|State of Independence
|Vice City FM
|Drake
|NOKIA
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Dua Lipa
|Go Easy
|Diğer
|Dua Lipa
|Houdini
|Flash FM
|Echosmith
|Cool Kids
|Flash FM
|Eddie Money
|Take Me Home Tonight
|V-Rock
|El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
|Brujeria
|Radio La Ola
|Elderbrook & Bob Moses
|Inner Light
|Diğer
|Elton John
|I Guess Why They Call It the Blues
|Emotion 98.3
|Eric Clapton
|Cocaine
|V-Rock
|Farruko
|Pepas
|Cocoteo FM
|FCUKERS
|Only One
|Diğer
|Fine Young Cannibals
|Good Thing
|Vice City FM
|Fischerspooner
|Emerge
|Stockyard FM
|Foster the People
|Pumped Up Kicks
|Flash FM
|Fox the Fox
|Precious Little Diamond
|Vice City FM
|Frankie Ruiz
|Tu Con El
|Radio La Ola
|Fuerza Regida
|Suzuki
|Cocoteo FM
|Future
|Xanny Family
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
|Type Shit
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|GENER8ION & Yung Lean
|STORM I
|Stockyard FM
|Genesis
|Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
|Emotion 98.3
|George Strait
|The Fireman
|Back Country Radio
|Glen Campbell
|Rhinestone Cowboy
|Back Country Radio
|Gorillaz
|DARE
|Flash FM
|Gunna
|Count Up
|Diğer
|Gwen Stefani feat. Eve
|Rich Girl
|Flash FM
|HEALTH
|NIGHTMARE
|Stockyard FM
|Heart
|Alone
|Emotion 98.3
|Howard Jones
|Things Can Only Get Better
|Vice City FM
|Huey Lewis and The News
|I Want a New Drug
|V-Rock
|Jay-Z feat. UGK
|Big Pimpin'
|Dirty South Classics
|JENNIE
|Mantra
|Flash FM
|JENNIE
|Power Trip
|Diğer
|Jennifer Paige
|Crush
|Flash FM
|Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK
|Stone Cold Krazy Luuv
|Diğer
|Jhayco
|X
|Diğer
|JISOO
|Earthquake
|Flash FM
|Joe Arroyo
|La Rebelión
|Radio La Ola
|Joe Jackson
|Steppin' Out
|Vice City FM
|JT
|GMA
|Diğer
|JT Money feat. Solé
|Who Dat
|Dirty South Classics
|Juice Newton
|Angel of the Morning
|Emotion 98.3
|Justice
|DVNO
|Flash FM
|Justice & Tame Impala
|One Night / All Night
|Stockyard FM
|Justice feat. Gesaffelstein
|Pusher
|Diğer
|Justice feat. Michael McDonald
|Starting from Zero
|Diğer
|Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|Flower in a Hurricane
|Diğer
|Kali Uchis & Helado Negro
|Largate
|Diğer
|KATSEYE
|Gabriela
|Flash FM
|Keith Richards
|Bright Lights, Big City
|Gloriana Blues Radio
|Kenya Grace
|Strangers
|Flash FM
|Kodak Black
|Skrilla
|Diğer
|Kodak Black & Don Toliver
|Let's Rock
|Diğer
|Kodak Black ft. XXXTentacion
|Roll in Peace
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Kylie Minogue
|Spinning Around
|Flash FM
|La Roux
|Bulletproof
|Flash FM
|Laid Back
|Bakerman
|Vice City FM
|Lana Del Rey
|Crazy for You
|Diğer
|Larry Harlow
|La Cartera
|Radio La Ola
|LCD Soundsystem
|North American Scum
|Stockyard FM
|Lil Wayne
|A Milli
|Dirty South Classics
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Go Insane
|V-Rock
|Loretta Lynn
|Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
|Back Country Radio
|Madonna feat. M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj
|Give Me All Your Luvin'
|Flash FM
|Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ
|Lean On
|Flash FM
|Mariah Carey
|Fantasy
|Flash FM
|Mariah Carey feat. Jermaine Dupri
|Get Your Number
|Honey FM
|Mastodon
|Blood and Thunder
|The Chamber 106.6
|Mel McDaniel
|Louisiana Saturday Night
|Back Country Radio
|Metallica
|Master of Puppets
|The Chamber 106.6
|MGMT
|Electric Feel
|Flash FM
|Michael Bibi
|Rhythm of the Night
|CircoLoco Records Radio
|Missing Persons
|Words
|Vice City FM
|Moloko
|Forever More
|Flash FM
|Montell Jordan
|Get It On Tonite
|Honey FM
|Morgan Wallen
|Last Thing You Need
|Back Country Radio
|Mount Kimbie
|Monroe
|Stockyard FM
|Mustard, Quavo, ROB49
|One of Them Ones
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|NEIL FRANCES
|You Move Me
|Stockyard FM
|NO11 & Ayjay Bobo feat. Monochrome
|How Far
|AfroBank FM
|Offset
|I Just Came to Pop It
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Good 4 u
|Flash FM
|Omar Apollo
|No Me Busques
|Diğer
|Orchestral Manoeuvres in The Dark
|If You Leave
|Vice City FM
|OutKast
|Player's Ball
|Dirty South Classics
|Pantera
|I'm Broken
|The Chamber 106.6
|Pat Thomas feat. Ebo Taylor
|Gye Wani
|AfroBank FM
|Petey Pablo
|Freek-A-Leek
|Dirty South Classics
|Phil Collins
|Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
|Diğer
|Phoenix
|1901
|Flash FM
|Phuong Thanh
|Chia Tay Trong Mưa
|Kaleidoscope FM
|PinkPantheress
|Illegal
|Stockyard FM
|Playboi Carti
|AHH YEAH
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Poison
|Nothin' But A Good Time
|V-Rock
|Pooh Shiesty
|Got Dat
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Prefab Sprout
|Cars and Girls
|Vice City FM
|Rauw Alejandro
|Macacoa 2000
|Cocoteo FM / Diğer
|Real Boston Richey
|Help Me
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Rihanna
|Only Girl (In the World)
|Flash FM
|Rina Sawayama
|TRDWFE
|Diğer
|Rod Stewart
|Infatuation
|Vice City FM
|Romeo Santos & El Chaval de la Bachata
|Canalla
|Cocoteo FM
|Rose Gray
|All Again
|Diğer
|Rossi. & Demi
|Deep N Sexy
|CircoLoco Records Radio
|Róisín Murphy
|Overpowered
|Stockyard FM
|Santigold
|Disparate Youth
|Flash FM
|Sexyy Red feat. Tay Keith
|Pound Town
|Diğer
|Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom
|4EVA
|Stockyard FM
|Sia
|Cheap Thrills
|Flash FM
|Slayer
|Raining Blood
|The Chamber 106.6
|Slayyyter
|INTERNET $TAR
|Stockyard FM
|Slow Jamz
|Sin Dormir
|Cocoteo FM
|Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper
|Overtown Lights
|Diğer
|Steve Winwood
|Valerie
|Vice City FM
|Stevie Nicks
|For What It's Worth
|V-Rock
|Stevie Nicks
|Wild Heart
|Vice City FM
|System of a Down
|Sugar
|Diğer
|Tainy & Bad Bunny
|MOJABI GHOST
|Cocoteo FM
|Tate McRae
|Sports Car
|Flash FM
|Taylor Swift
|Cruel Summer
|Flash FM
|Taylor Swift
|Style (Taylor's Version)
|Flash FM
|Tee Grizzly
|IKYFL
|Diğer
|Texas
|Inner Smile
|Flash FM
|The Bellamy Brothers
|Let Your Love Flow
|Diğer
|The Black Keys
|No Rain, No Flowers
|Flash FM
|The Cars
|Drive
|Emotion 98.3
|The Cars
|You Might Think
|Vice City FM
|The Pointer Sisters
|Hot Together
|Diğer
|The Romantics
|Talking In Your Sleep
|V-Rock
|The Ting Tings
|That's Not My Name
|Flash FM
|The Weeknd
|Wanderlust
|Flash FM
|Thompson Twins
|Love On Your Side
|Vice City FM
|Three 6 Mafia
|Hard Out Here for a Pimp
|Dirty South Classics
|Three 6 Mafia
|Side 2 Side
|Dirty South Classics
|Tina Turner
|We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)
|Vice City FM
|Tom Petty
|Love Is a Long Road
|Diğer
|Tove Lo
|Blood in Your Eyes
|Diğer
|Travis Scott
|RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)
|Radio On-U / VCRR
|Trick Daddy
|I'm a Thug
|Dirty South Classics
|Trina
|Da Baddest Bitch
|Dirty South Classics
|underscores
|Do It
|Stockyard FM
|Usher feat. Pitbull
|DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love
|Flash FM
|Van Halen
|Panama
|V-Rock
|Wang Chung
|Everybody Have Fun Tonight
|Vice City FM
|Warrant
|Cherry Pie
|V-Rock
|Warren Zevon
|Lawyers, Guns and Money
|V-Rock
|Wax
|Bridge to Your Heart
|Vice City FM
|Waylon Jennings & Hank Williams Jr.
|The Conversation
|Back Country Radio
|Whitesnake
|Give Me All Your Love
|V-Rock
|X-Press 2 feat. David Byrne
|Lazy
|Flash FM
|Young Buck
|Shorty Wanna Ride
|Dirty South Classics
|Young Thug
|Wakin Up Flex
|Diğer
|Yung Lean feat. Future & Metro Boomin
|That's It
|Diğer
|Zara Larsson
|Fast Emotion
|Diğer
|Zara Larsson & PinkPantheress
|Midnight Sun (Girls Trip)
|Flash FM
|Zenglen
|Child Support
|Diğer
|Zimmer90
|What Love Is
|Stockyard FM